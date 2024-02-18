Apple Inc. is gearing up to launch iPhone 16 later this year but a plethora of leaks about the phone is already out. In the iPhone 16 lineup, the cardinal upgrades will be reportedly oriented towards the camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to leaker Majin Bu, the new iPhone 16 Pro will have a new design for the camera module.

"This is literally just the safe area for producers. It's representative of where they can't cover." This means it may not represent an actual change to the camera module. Personally, I think it makes a lot of sense, however, I can't know what things really are as I haven't seen some schematics yet, however, I will investigate it," Majin Bu wrote citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Majin Bu also revealed the images of the iPhone 16 pro camera design.

Apple Hub account on the X platform wrote, "Apple is reportedly testing this radical new camera design for the iPhone 16 Pro".

While it is not confirmed officially by the iPhone maker whether they will change their camera design or not, netizens have completely rejected it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The iPhone Pro 16's new camera design received a barrage of criticism on the X platform.

One user called the design "hideous" and added, "I hope they stick to the current design".

Another wrote, "Eww. Don’t do this, Apple". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"No, It is looking so much odd," a user wrote.

Many users compared the camera design with a "fidget spinner".

Other Apple iPhone 16 leaks: The other rumours about the iPhone 16 lineup are: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a post by Naver user "yeux1122" cited by Macrumors, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a larger battery and is expected to deliver the "longest battery life ever seen on an iPhone". iPhone 16 Pro Max leaks: From longest-ever battery life to state-of-the-art camera, everything we know so far

The iPhone 16 Pro Max includes the addition of the Apple A18 bionic chipset and up to 8GB of RAM. iPhone 16 Pro Max may deliver longest-ever battery life on an iPhone

According to Macrumors, iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max may boast larger displays, potentially reaching unprecedented sizes of 6.27 and 6.86 inches, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

