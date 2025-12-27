Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max now under ₹1 lakh on Flipkart? Here's how the deal works

Flipkart’s ongoing Year-End deals have brought one of the most attractive iPhone deals seen this season, with the iPhone 16 Pro Max now available for under ₹1 lakh when combined with bank and exchange offers. The discount positions Apple’s premium flagship as a far more attainable option for Indian buyers heading into 2025.

How the deal brings the price down The iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) is currently listed on Flipkart at ₹1,34,900. Customers using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can instantly avail a ₹4,000 discount. In addition, the e-commerce platform is offering an exchange bonus that can go up to ₹68,050, depending on the device being traded in, its condition and the buyer’s location.

When these benefits are applied together, the effective price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max drops well below the ₹1 lakh mark, making it one of the most competitive deals on an Apple flagship in recent times.

View full Image The iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) is currently listed on Flipkart at ₹ 1,34,900. Customers using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can instantly avail a ₹ 4,000 discount. ( Flipkart app )

Why the iPhone 16 Pro Max still stands out in 2025 Although it is no longer Apple’s newest model, the iPhone 16 Pro Max remains a strong contender in the premium smartphone segment. Its combination of top-tier performance, long-term software support and premium design continues to appeal to users who want a future-ready device without paying launch-day prices.

The handset is powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, delivering smooth performance across gaming, multitasking and AI-driven features. It also benefits from Apple’s long update cycle, ensuring years of software and security support.

Key specifications at a glance The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology, offering a 120Hz refresh rate, Always-On display and HDR support. It is built with a titanium frame and Ceramic Shield front, and comes in Black, White, Natural and Desert finishes.

Photography is handled by a versatile triple-camera setup that includes a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP 5x telephoto camera. The device supports advanced features such as ProRAW, ProRes video recording, Night mode and enhanced computational photography.

Other highlights include Face ID, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 7 support, spatial audio, IP68 water and dust resistance, and safety features like Emergency SOS via satellite.

Should you buy it? For buyers seeking a premium iPhone experience without paying full flagship pricing, the iPhone 16 Pro Max currently represents strong value. With its powerful performance, refined design and long-term software support, the device remains a compelling choice in 2025—especially at a discounted price that brings it within reach of more consumers.