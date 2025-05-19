Apple iPhone 17 Air could out-slim Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at just 5.5mm: Report

As Apple gears up for its anticipated September launch event, new details have emerged about what could be its thinnest handset to date — the iPhone 17 Air. Expected to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, this new addition is believed to replace the current iPhone 16 Plus and offer a radically slimmer form factor.

According to a report shared by well-known South Korean tipster Yeux1122 via Naver, the iPhone 17 Air may feature a mere 5.5mm thickness, making it even slimmer than Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge, which is said to be 5.8mm thick. If true, this would make the iPhone 17 Air the slimmest iPhone Apple has ever produced. The device is also rumoured to weigh around 145 grams, offering users a lighter, more pocket-friendly design.

Smaller Battery, Bigger Promise The tipster, citing Taiwanese supply chain sources, suggests the iPhone 17 Air will carry a 2,800mAh battery — a noticeable step down compared to current models. For context, the iPhone 16 reportedly has a 3,561mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is equipped with a 4,685mAh cell. Even the newly leaked iPhone 16e is expected to house a 3,961mAh unit. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge, meanwhile, is said to offer a 3,900mAh battery.

Despite the smaller capacity, Apple is reportedly turning to high-density battery technology and possibly even silicon-anode cells to make up for the reduced size. These advanced cells could provide a 15 per cent to 20 per cent improvement in energy density, potentially bridging the gap in battery life without compromising on the sleek form factor. Apple may also introduce an accessory — possibly resembling a snap-on battery case — to further address user concerns around endurance.

Display and Camera Expectations Leaks suggest the iPhone 17 Air will likely sport a 6.6-inch OLED display, featuring a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. On the camera front, a single 48MP sensor is expected at the rear, complemented by a 24MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the handset could be powered by either the A18 or A19 chip, depending on Apple’s final configuration — both expected to deliver robust performance and energy efficiency gains.