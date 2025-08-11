Apple iPhone 17 Air display size leaked ahead of launch: Here’s how it compares to iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple is set to showcase its latest iPhone 17 series soon, with an early September launch window likely for the unveiling. With just weeks left for Apple's biggest launch of the year, rumour mills are running hot with leaks about the expected features from the flagship devices.

One thing that is more or less certain is that we will see four new iPhone launches this year, with the iPhone 17 Air replacing the Plus variant from last year. The other three model names will continue from last year, i.e., one standard iPhone 17 and two Pro models.

iPhone 17 model sizes leaked ahead of launch: A new leak from tipster Majin Bu on X (formerly Twitter) has revealed the potential sizes of all four upcoming Apple devices. The tipster shared an image of screen protectors of all the upcoming iPhone 17 models, which potentially showcases what sizes they could have.

Reportedly, the iPhone 17 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, which could also be the same size as the iPhone 17 Pro. The big surprise, however, is the size of the new thin and light iPhone 17 Air, which will likely have a 6.6-inch screen compared to the 6.7-inch screen on the iPhone 16 Plus.

This means that the iPhone 17 Air will sit somewhere between the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max — the former having a 6.3-inch screen and the latter having a 6.9-inch display.

What do we know about iPhone 17 Air so far? Apple's new iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the thinnest ever phone made by the company, with a rumored thickness of around 5.5mm. However, there are notable discrepancies in the various leaks about the thickness of the new iPhone, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicting that the phone will be around 2mm thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro (which stands at 8.25mm thick). Meanwhile, analyst Jeff Fu is predicting a 6mm thickness for the new phone.

The phone could weigh in at just 145 grams, making it significantly lighter than all the other iPhones. The phone could feature a bar-shaped horizontal camera bump, which may feature a single 48MP rear camera.

There is also expected to be a major hit in the battery department, with the latest leaks suggesting an under-3,000mAh battery on the phone, which could make for much worse battery life than the other iPhones.