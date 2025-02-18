The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the thinnest model yet at 5.5mm, with a new horizontal camera design. Apple may transition to an aluminum frame, moving away from titanium. Details are awaited as the launch approaches later this year.

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air has surfaced in new renders, hinting at a strikingly slim design. Expected to be the thinnest model in the iPhone 17 lineup, the handset is said to replace the 'Plus' variant, which has been part of recent iPhone series. Although Apple has yet to confirm any details regarding an 'Air' model, leaks suggest that the company is preparing to unveil its slimmest smartphone to date.

Ultra-thin profile and redesigned camera module A video shared by FrontPageTech, featuring renders by @zellzoi, showcases the purported design of the iPhone 17 Air. The handset is anticipated to measure just 5.5mm in thickness, making it notably slimmer than the iPhone 6, which featured a 6.9mm body. If these leaks hold true, the iPhone 17 Air will be Apple's most compact iPhone to date in terms of thickness.

The renders depict a new horizontal camera module stretching across the top of the rear panel, extending from one side to the other. A single camera lens is placed on the left, while an LED flash sits on the right. This design marks a departure from Apple's current camera placement trends. Furthermore, reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro may also adopt a similarly elongated camera bar, albeit with a wider structure to accommodate additional lenses.

Material changes and premium build Previous reports indicate that Apple plans to overhaul the iPhone 17 series’ design, incorporating an aluminium frame. The rear panel will reportedly feature a partial glass construction, ensuring compatibility with wireless charging. This move would be a shift from Apple's recent use of titanium in its iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models. However, whether Apple will indeed opt for aluminium over titanium remains to be confirmed.

With Apple expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series later this year, anticipation is growing for what could be its slimmest and most refined smartphone yet. More details are likely to emerge as the official launch date approaches.

