iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air tipped to feature 120Hz LTPO displays. Here’s why it’s a big deal
The iPhone 17 series may introduce 120Hz LTPO displays to all models, a move aimed at fixing the iPhone 16's criticized 60Hz refresh rate. This technology enhances power efficiency, potentially narrowing the gap between Pro and standard versions.
Apple's iPhone 17 series is still almost 10 months away, but rumors are already buzzing about the new features the Cupertino-based tech giant may introduce with its upcoming flagship lineup. According to a recent report, Apple aims to address a significant shortcoming of the iPhone 16 standard variants by equipping the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air with ProMotion displays, similar to the Pro models. For the uninitiated, the iPhone 16 standard models faced considerable online criticism for sticking to a 60Hz refresh rate, even as many budget Android devices now offer 120Hz displays.