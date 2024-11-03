The iPhone 17 series may introduce 120Hz LTPO displays to all models, a move aimed at fixing the iPhone 16's criticized 60Hz refresh rate. This technology enhances power efficiency, potentially narrowing the gap between Pro and standard versions.

Apple's iPhone 17 series is still almost 10 months away, but rumors are already buzzing about the new features the Cupertino-based tech giant may introduce with its upcoming flagship lineup. According to a recent report, Apple aims to address a significant shortcoming of the iPhone 16 standard variants by equipping the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air with ProMotion displays, similar to the Pro models. For the uninitiated, the iPhone 16 standard models faced considerable online criticism for sticking to a 60Hz refresh rate, even as many budget Android devices now offer 120Hz displays. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A latest report from South Korea-based ETNews suggests that Apple will use LTPO technology across all four iPhone 17 models, with display panels supplied by Samsung and LG. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is LTPO technology and why is it a big deal? LTPO, which stands for Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide technology, has become the standard not only among Android flagships but also in mid-range devices. The technology was first introduced in Apple smartphones with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2021, while the standard variants continued to feature 60Hz low-density polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) panels.

LTPO displays allow for a variable refresh rate depending on the task running on the screen, making them generally more power-efficient than their LTPS counterparts. Most Android LTPO panels support variable refresh rates between 1Hz and 120Hz, while the iPhone 13 Pro could go as low as 10Hz. Apple introduced support for refresh rates as low as 1Hz starting with the iPhone 14 Pro.