Apple iPhone 17 backlash: China fans reportedly spot scratches despite high demand in Asia

Apple’s newly launched iPhone 17 range has run into early controversy in China, where customers have shared images of scratched display models just hours after launch.

Visible scuffs on display models Shoppers in Hong Kong and Shanghai noticed visible scuffs on the deep blue iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, with some also reporting marks on the black iPhone Air. The handsets were touted by Apple as featuring a more durable finish, with the company returning to an aluminium frame for the first time in years. However, photographs posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Friday suggested the new coating may be more fragile than advertised.

By the afternoon, a hashtag linked to the issue had amassed over 40 million views on Weibo, making it one of the day’s top-trending topics. Apple has not yet commented on the reports.

The complaints recall previous teething problems with Apple’s flagship devices. The glossy black iPhone 7 was criticised for being prone to scratches, the iPhone 6 famously bent under pressure, and the iPhone 4 struggled with signal reception depending on how it was held.

Strong demand despite issues Despite the concerns, demand for the iPhone 17 series remains strong across Asia. In Hong Kong, Apple’s flagship outlet saw queues of visitors on launch day, though walk-in purchases were restricted to the iPhone Air. Those seeking the iPhone 17 Pro models were redirected to online orders, with estimated shipping delays of up to three weeks.

Similar wait times have been reported across Australia, New Zealand, mainland China and Singapore, with the Pro Max variant facing the longest delays of nearly four weeks. In South Korea, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to ship within a week, while the Pro Max will not be available until late October.

The setback in China threatens to overshadow what has otherwise been a robust debut for Apple’s latest smartphone, which the company hopes will sustain momentum as it navigates slowing growth and increased focus on artificial intelligence features.