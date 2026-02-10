Apple iPhone 17 gets massive price cut: Here's how to buy it for under ₹50,000 on Croma

Croma has announced a significant price cut on Apple’s iPhone 17 as part of its limited-period Valentine’s Day sale, bringing the effective price down to ₹47,742 with exchange and bank benefits. The offer, available from 6 February to 15 February across all Croma stores, positions the latest iPhone as one of the most aggressively discounted premium smartphones during the festive promotion.

The deal combines multiple savings, allowing buyers to substantially reduce the upfront cost through trade-ins and cashback offers.

How the iPhone 17 offer works Customers can exchange an old smartphone for a value of up to ₹23,500, depending on the model and condition. On top of this, Croma is providing an additional ₹8,000 exchange bonus, along with a flat ₹2,000 bank cashback. Shoppers using the HDFC Tata Neu credit card may also be eligible for extra discounts of up to 10% on select purchases.

Together, these offers bring the effective purchase price of the iPhone 17 to under ₹50,000, making it far more accessible than its typical retail cost.

iPhone 17 specifications The iPhone 17 introduces noticeable upgrades in design and display. It sports a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, offering smoother animations and scrolling compared with the 60Hz screen on the previous model.

Apple has also improved durability with Ceramic Shield 2 protection, while peak brightness reaches up to 3,000 nits for better outdoor visibility. The handset carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Faster chip and improved cameras Under the hood, the smartphone runs on Apple’s A19 chipset paired with a 16 core Neural Engine. The company claims the new processor delivers roughly 40 per cent better CPU performance than its predecessor, aimed at enhancing gaming, multitasking and overall efficiency.

For photography, the device features a dual rear camera system with a 48 megapixel primary sensor and a 48 megapixel ultra wide lens. An 18 megapixel Centre Stage front camera handles selfies and video calls, a feature previously limited to Pro models.

Additional smartphone deals While the iPhone 17 remains the headline attraction, Croma’s Valentine’s Day sale also includes discounts on other handsets, such as up to 22% off the Redmi Note 15G and 14% off the OnePlus Nord CE 5.