Apple iPhone 17 Pro price drops to ₹72,050 on Flipkart with exchange and bank offers: Check how the deal works

Apple iPhone 17 Pro buyers can get the 256GB variant for an effective price of ₹72,050 on Flipkart through an exchange offer and a bank discount. The deal is for those who are willing to swap their eligible Apple iPhone 16 Pro and avail the respective offer from HDFC Bank. The price mentioned is taken from Flipkart's product page as of 23 October.

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The iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) comes at ₹134,900 on the e-commerce platform in Deep Blue. Flipkart is providing ₹57,850 as an exchange discount on a qualifying iPhone 16 Pro and offering a ₹5,000 discount from HDFC Bank. The effective price, after these offers, comes down to ₹72,050, though the actual amount will be contingent on the exchange eligibility, the condition of the device and the terms provided by the bank.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Flipkart deal: Price and offers According to Flipkart’s product listing, the exchange offer accounts for the largest part of the price reduction. Buyers of an eligible iPhone 16 Pro will get an exchange benefit of up to ₹57,850. An extra ₹5,000 discount is offered under the respective offer of HDFC Bank.

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The combined benefits reduce the listed price by ₹62,850. However, the exchange value is dependent on the condition and eligibility of the old device. Buyers should verify the final valuation and bank discount at checkout before placing an order.

There's also an EMI option available on Flipkart for ₹12,566 per month for 6 months. It is recommended to check the applicable interest rate, processing fees, and other conditions before choosing the payment option.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Key details The Apple iPhone 17 Pro comes with a triple rear camera system and hardware from Apple's Pro-series smartphone lineup. The 256GB version is listed in the Flipkart listings in Deep Blue colour, and there are variants of 512GB and 1TB storage that are also listed at higher prices.

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The product page has an average rating of 4.7, with 6,188 ratings. This is the rating as shown on Flipkart and might fluctuate once more users check out the device.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.