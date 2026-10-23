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Apple iPhone 17 Pro price drops to ₹72,050 on Flipkart with exchange and bank offers: Check how the deal works

Apple iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) is available at an effective price of 72,050 on Flipkart, against its listed price of 1,34,900. Buyers can get an exchange discount of 57,850 on an eligible iPhone 16 Pro, along with an additional 5,000 HDFC Bank discount.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published23 Oct 2026, 05:12 PM IST
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A customer holds an iPhone 17 Pro smartphone.
A customer holds an iPhone 17 Pro smartphone.(Bloomberg)
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Apple iPhone 17 Pro buyers can get the 256GB variant for an effective price of 72,050 on Flipkart through an exchange offer and a bank discount. The deal is for those who are willing to swap their eligible Apple iPhone 16 Pro and avail the respective offer from HDFC Bank. The price mentioned is taken from Flipkart's product page as of 23 October.

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The iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) comes at 134,900 on the e-commerce platform in Deep Blue. Flipkart is providing 57,850 as an exchange discount on a qualifying iPhone 16 Pro and offering a 5,000 discount from HDFC Bank. The effective price, after these offers, comes down to 72,050, though the actual amount will be contingent on the exchange eligibility, the condition of the device and the terms provided by the bank.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Flipkart deal: Price and offers

According to Flipkart’s product listing, the exchange offer accounts for the largest part of the price reduction. Buyers of an eligible iPhone 16 Pro will get an exchange benefit of up to 57,850. An extra 5,000 discount is offered under the respective offer of HDFC Bank.

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The combined benefits reduce the listed price by 62,850. However, the exchange value is dependent on the condition and eligibility of the old device. Buyers should verify the final valuation and bank discount at checkout before placing an order.

There's also an EMI option available on Flipkart for 12,566 per month for 6 months. It is recommended to check the applicable interest rate, processing fees, and other conditions before choosing the payment option.

Also Read | iPhone Duo hits nearly ₹4 lakh in India as shortage drives up grey-market prices

Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Key details

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro comes with a triple rear camera system and hardware from Apple's Pro-series smartphone lineup. The 256GB version is listed in the Flipkart listings in Deep Blue colour, and there are variants of 512GB and 1TB storage that are also listed at higher prices.

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The product page has an average rating of 4.7, with 6,188 ratings. This is the rating as shown on Flipkart and might fluctuate once more users check out the device.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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