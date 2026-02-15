Apple iPhone 18 Pro could bring new colours, A20 Pro chip and camera upgrades: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil its next generation of flagship smartphones later this year, and while attention has partly centred on the long-rumoured foldable iPhone, fresh leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro line could bring a series of notable refinements across design, performance and battery life.

Here is a closer look at what is being tipped for Apple’s upcoming premium handsets.

Expanded colour options One of the most visible changes may come in the form of new finishes. After shifting from aluminium to titanium in recent Pro models, Apple gained greater flexibility in producing richer and more distinctive colours.

According to a post by a Weibo-based tipster, Apple is considering three additional colourways for the iPhone 18 Pro range: brown, purple and burgundy. If accurate, this would mark one of the more varied palettes seen on a Pro model.

Curiously, the same source claims that black may once again be absent from the line-up, despite it traditionally being one of the most popular choices among buyers. As with all early leaks, these details remain subject to change.

A smaller Dynamic Island Another potential design tweak concerns the Dynamic Island. Introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022, the pill-shaped cut-out has largely retained the same dimensions in subsequent models, even as bezels have continued to shrink.

This year, however, Apple is said to be reducing its size slightly. The adjustment would reportedly be made possible by relocating certain Face ID components beneath the display. Earlier speculation suggested Apple could move towards a hole-punch design, but recent rumours indicate that the Dynamic Island will remain, albeit in a more compact form.

Camera upgrades in focus Improvements to photography are also expected to feature prominently.

One rumour suggests both Pro variants could receive an upgraded telephoto lens with a wider aperture than the current f/2.8 setup. A broader aperture would allow more light into the sensor, potentially improving low-light performance and enhancing depth effects.

In addition, Apple is reportedly exploring a variable aperture system for the main camera on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. If implemented, this would enable users to adjust depth of field more precisely in bright conditions, offering greater creative control without relying solely on software processing.

Apple’s next-generation modem The iPhone 18 range could also mark a wider rollout of Apple’s in-house modem technology. While the company has already introduced its own modem chips in select models, broader adoption has been limited due to earlier versions lacking support for mmWave 5G.

That may change with the anticipated C2 modem, which is expected to power all iPhone 18 models. Beyond supporting faster connectivity standards, Apple’s custom modem is said to be more energy efficient, potentially contributing to improved battery life.

There are also suggestions that the C2 chip could expand satellite capabilities to allow full data access in areas without traditional mobile coverage. At present, satellite connectivity on iPhones is largely restricted to emergency services and text-based communication.

A20 Pro chip and 2nm process Performance gains are also on the horizon. Apple is widely expected to debut its new A20 Pro chip with the iPhone 18 Pro models.

The processor is tipped to be built on a 2-nanometre manufacturing process for the first time, which could deliver meaningful improvements in both speed and power efficiency. Alongside this, Apple may introduce a new-generation networking chip, tentatively referred to as N2, although details remain scarce.

Slightly larger battery Battery capacity is also reportedly set to increase, at least on the larger model. Early reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a battery of roughly 5,200mAh, up from 5,088mAh in its predecessor.