Apple iPhone 18 Pro event: When is the September keynote scheduled? — Check predicted date & more

The new Apple iPhone range is expected to arrive in September, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max among the key models revealed.

The new lineup is also rumoured to include Apple’s first foldable iPhone.

However, for customers seeking a traditional flagship smartphone, the iPhone 18 Pro models are likely to attract the most attention.

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro event: When is the September keynote scheduled? The Apple iPhone 18 Pro event's September keynote is likely scheduled for September 9, a Wednesday, according to a Forbes report.

“For the last several years, Apple has held its iPhone launch event in the second week of September, and usually on a Tuesday,” said a Tom’s Guide report, noting that the 2026 event should be on a Tuesday, i.e. September 8.

However, the report said, the preceding Monday is Labour Day, so Apple will likely push the event to Wednesday, 9 September

Apple’s customary way to reveal its keynote is to send invitations to the press and special guests, with a cryptic illustration on the invite.

A 9to5Mac report noted that Apple historically revealed its keynote dates a mere seven days in advance—which would place this year's announcement on September 2. However, since 2022, the tech giant has established a new pattern, consistently sending invitations exactly two weeks before the big event.

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Following this two-week timeline, we can reasonably expect the official announcement to arrive on Wednesday, August 26.

But there is an additional factor to consider regarding Apple's scheduling scenes.

The only reason this year's keynote is expected to fall on a Wednesday is to accommodate the Monday Labour Day holiday.

If not for the long weekend, Apple would almost certainly hold the event on its preferred day: Tuesday, September 8. In that scenario, the two-week announcement date would naturally fall on Tuesday, August 25.

Because the keynote itself is likely only being pushed back by 24 hours for post-holiday convenience, there is no strict reason Apple must also delay the announcement.

Therefore, it remains a strong possibility that the company will stick to its standard Tuesday routine and officially send out its keynote invitations on August 25.

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iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max may get a price hike Apple could increase the prices of its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models in India, according to reports.

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be priced from around ₹1,39,900, up from the iPhone 17 Pro's starting price of ₹1,34,900. Some estimates suggest the 256GB version could cost as much as ₹1,44,900.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max may also see a higher starting price, with estimates ranging between ₹1,54,900 and ₹1,59,900.

Foldable iPhone could cost nearly ₹ 2 lakh Apple's rumoured foldable iPhone, also known as the iPhone Ultra, is expected to be significantly more expensive. Reports suggest the device could be priced at around ₹1.9 lakh or more in India.

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