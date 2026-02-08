Apple iPhone 18 Pro leak hints at big gains in night photography: What to expect

Apple is reportedly experimenting with two significant rear camera upgrades that could reshape photography on its next generation of iPhones, according to a well-known industry leaker.

The changes, said to be under internal testing, include a variable aperture main camera and a telephoto lens with a wider aperture, both aimed at improving image quality across a range of lighting conditions.

Variable aperture may debut on Pro models MacRumors reported that the Weibo account Digital Chat Station suggests Apple is developing a main camera that can physically adjust its aperture. Unlike current iPhone models that use a fixed opening, a variable aperture can expand or contract to control how much light reaches the sensor.

In low light, the lens could open wider to capture more detail and reduce noise. In brighter scenes, it could narrow to prevent overexposure. The system may also give users greater creative control over depth of field, helping subjects stand out more clearly from the background.

If introduced, this would mark the first time Apple has used variable aperture technology on an iPhone. Recent Pro models, from the iPhone 14 Pro through to the iPhone 17 Pro, have relied on a fixed ƒ/1.78 aperture.

Analyst reports over the past year have also indicated that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely candidates for the feature, suggesting Apple has been in talks with suppliers about the required components.

Learning from earlier attempts Variable aperture is not entirely new to smartphones. Samsung briefly adopted the technology in its Galaxy S9 and S10 series, allowing users to switch between two aperture settings. However, the company later removed it, reportedly due to added cost and increased device thickness.

Apple’s approach may focus on delivering the benefits without compromising design or price, though how the system will be implemented remains unclear.

Brighter telephoto lens under development? Alongside the main camera changes, Apple is also said to be testing a new telephoto lens with a larger aperture.

Current iPhone 17 Pro models feature a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor with an ƒ/2.8 aperture. While resolution improved over previous generations, light intake remained the same. A wider aperture would allow the lens to gather more light, potentially improving night photography, reducing noise and enabling faster shutter speeds.

Users could also see stronger background blur effects, making portraits and zoom shots appear more professional.