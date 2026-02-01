Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max could arrive with bigger batteries and new A20 Pro chip

Apple’s next wave of flagship iPhones may still be months away, yet early leaks are already offering a clearer picture of what the company could have in store. Industry reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to debut in September 2026, continuing Apple’s traditional autumn launch cycle.

Indian customers can expect availability soon after the global unveiling, in line with Apple’s recent rollout strategy. Alongside the Pro models, the company is also rumoured to introduce its first foldable iPhone, while delaying the standard iPhone 18 to a later date.

Apple has not officially confirmed any details, but supply chain chatter points to a year focused more on refinement than sweeping changes.

Launch timeline and availability If past trends hold, Apple could announce the iPhone 18 Pro range during its second-week September event. Pre-orders typically open within days of the presentation, with sales beginning shortly afterwards in key markets, including India.

Reports indicate that the regular iPhone 18 may not arrive until 2027. Rising memory costs and tighter component supplies are believed to be behind the delay. With chipmakers prioritising demand from AI data centres, Apple is said to be placing greater emphasis on higher-margin Pro models and newer form factors such as foldables. An entry-level variant, possibly branded as an 18e, could follow early next year.

Expected pricing in India Pricing remains speculative, but early estimates hint at a slight increase. The iPhone 18 Pro could start at roughly ₹1,35,000, while the Pro Max may be priced around ₹1,54,900. For comparison, the current generation Pro models begin at ₹1,34,900.

Any final figures will depend on component costs and currency movements closer to launch.

Familiar design with subtle refinements Apple is not expected to radically overhaul the design. The Pro models may retain their current screen sizes, with a 6.3-inch display for the Pro and a 6.9-inch panel for the Pro Max.

Instead, the company is reportedly focusing on smaller visual tweaks and usability improvements. The Dynamic Island could shrink further, and some sources claim Apple is exploring under-display Face ID technology to free up more screen space. There is also talk of experimental semi-transparent elements, though it is unclear whether such features would reach the final product.

Major camera enhancements tipped The camera system could see the most meaningful upgrades this year. Leaks suggest a new triple-lens setup centred around a 48-megapixel sensor, paired with teleconverter-style zoom and a variable aperture mechanism.

Such additions would allow users to manually adjust light intake depending on shooting conditions and achieve more advanced optical zoom capabilities, features that several Android rivals already offer. If accurate, this could mark one of Apple’s most significant photography improvements in recent years.

Performance and battery gains Under the hood, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to run on a next-generation Apple chip, possibly branded the A20 Pro. The processor is likely to focus on stronger performance, better power efficiency and improved on-device AI tasks.

Battery life may also receive a boost, especially on the Pro Max. Rumours point to a capacity of around 5,100mAh, potentially the largest battery ever fitted in an iPhone. However, this could lead to a slightly thicker and heavier device.

Connectivity upgrades in the works Connectivity improvements are also being discussed. The Pro Max may debut Apple’s upgraded C2 modem, which could reintroduce mmWave 5G support in certain regions, delivering faster data speeds and improved reliability where networks allow.