Apple iPhone 18 Pro series may retain display sizes as iPhone 17 Pro, add transparent panel: Report

Apple’s iPhone 17 series only just reached Indian shelves, but speculation has already shifted towards what’s next. Early reports suggest that the iPhone 18 lineup, expected in the latter half of 2026, may not stray too far from its predecessor in terms of looks, though a transparent touch could set it apart.

Design rumours point to familiar look According to a leak posted by tipster Digital Chat Station on Chinese platform Weibo, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will likely mirror the design language of the iPhone 17 Pro series. Both models are rumoured to stick with the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes that Apple has carried forward since the iPhone 16 Pro generation. The triple-camera arrangement at the back is also tipped to remain unchanged.

Transparent back panel in the works? What could mark a shift, however, is a “slightly transparent” back panel. If accurate, the change might reveal subtle hardware details such as the MagSafe charging coil through a translucent glass design, a first for Apple’s flagship phones.

On the hardware side, Apple is reportedly preparing to integrate a stainless-steel vapour chamber cooling system to help manage heat during demanding tasks, a feature long seen in Android competitors.

As these devices are believed to be in the early stages of development, analysts caution that Apple could still alter the design before launch. Earlier leaks had also hinted at a slimmer Dynamic Island notch for the upcoming series.