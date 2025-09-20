Apple iPhone 18 Pro series may retain display sizes as iPhone 17 Pro, add transparent panel: Report

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, expected in 2026, may retain the iPhone 17 Pro design with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays and the same triple-camera setup. A new transparent back panel and stainless-steel vapour chamber cooling are rumoured, though changes may occur before launch.

Govind Choudhary
Published20 Sep 2025, 06:45 AM IST
Early reports suggest that the iPhone 18 lineup, expected in the latter half of 2026, may not stray too far from its predecessor in terms of looks, though a transparent touch could set it apart.
Early reports suggest that the iPhone 18 lineup, expected in the latter half of 2026, may not stray too far from its predecessor in terms of looks, though a transparent touch could set it apart.

Apple’s iPhone 17 series only just reached Indian shelves, but speculation has already shifted towards what’s next. Early reports suggest that the iPhone 18 lineup, expected in the latter half of 2026, may not stray too far from its predecessor in terms of looks, though a transparent touch could set it apart.

Design rumours point to familiar look

According to a leak posted by tipster Digital Chat Station on Chinese platform Weibo, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will likely mirror the design language of the iPhone 17 Pro series. Both models are rumoured to stick with the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes that Apple has carried forward since the iPhone 16 Pro generation. The triple-camera arrangement at the back is also tipped to remain unchanged.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Air vs Android: 5 Flagships offering better cameras and batteries
Also Read | Apple iPhone 17 lineup price in India higher than US; Here’s where you can save

Transparent back panel in the works?

What could mark a shift, however, is a “slightly transparent” back panel. If accurate, the change might reveal subtle hardware details such as the MagSafe charging coil through a translucent glass design, a first for Apple’s flagship phones.

On the hardware side, Apple is reportedly preparing to integrate a stainless-steel vapour chamber cooling system to help manage heat during demanding tasks, a feature long seen in Android competitors.

As these devices are believed to be in the early stages of development, analysts caution that Apple could still alter the design before launch. Earlier leaks had also hinted at a slimmer Dynamic Island notch for the upcoming series.

iPhone 17 series now on sale in India

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Air earlier this month at its ‘Awe Dropping’ event. The latest models, already available for purchase in India, ship with iOS 26, feature ProMotion displays, 18MP front cameras, and 48MP rear sensors. The iPhone 17 is powered by the new A19 chip, while the Pro-branded handsets run on the A19 Pro processor.

Apple Inc
Get Latest real-time updates

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsApple iPhone 18 Pro series may retain display sizes as iPhone 17 Pro, add transparent panel: Report
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.