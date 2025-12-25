Subscribe

Apple iPhone Air 2 leak hints at earlier launch and major design tweaks

Fresh leaks suggest Apple’s iPhone Air 2 may launch sooner than expected, with a new report claiming a September debut. The rumour contradicts earlier delay claims and hints at design upgrades, while the iPhone 17e is tipped for a spring release.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated25 Dec 2025, 01:24 PM IST
According to well-known leaker Fixed Focus Digital, Apple is planning to unveil the iPhone Air 2 at its traditional autumn event, usually held in early September.
Conflicting reports surrounding Apple’s next lightweight smartphone have left fans guessing for months, but a fresh leak now suggests the iPhone Air 2 could be closer than previously believed.

Fresh leaks points to autumn launch

According to well-known leaker Fixed Focus Digital, Apple is planning to unveil the iPhone Air 2 at its traditional autumn event, usually held in early September. The claim, first highlighted by 9To5Mac, directly contradicts earlier reports suggesting the model had been delayed indefinitely.

If accurate, this would place the iPhone Air 2 firmly back on Apple’s near-term roadmap, despite recent uncertainty around its development timeline.

The renewed speculation follows two recent reports from The Information that painted a very different picture. The first suggested Apple had quietly removed the next-generation Air model from its schedule, without setting a new release window.

A follow-up report then claimed some engineers were hoping to launch a redesigned version with a second rear camera in spring 2027, alongside the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e models.

Leaker insists plans are back on track

Pushing back against those claims, Fixed Focus Digital stated on Weibo that the iPhone Air’s successor is “confirmed” for a debut at Apple’s next autumn launch event. The leaker also reiterated that the iPhone 17e remains on track for a spring release.

According to the post, the 17e has already entered mass production and is expected to be unveiled at Apple’s usual March event.

What to expect from the iPhone Air 2

The second-generation Air model is widely expected to address some of the biggest criticisms of the original. Previous reports suggest Apple has gone back to the drawing board, potentially adding a second rear camera and refining the overall design.

There are also indications that Apple may aim for a more competitive price point this time, which could make the Air line more appealing to buyers looking for a lighter, more affordable alternative within the iPhone range.

iPhone 17e details begin to emerge

Alongside the Air 2 rumours, the iPhone 17e is tipped to be a modest upgrade over the current 16e. Reports suggest it will feature Apple’s C1X modem and finally introduce a glass back with support for magnetic wireless charging, a feature many users felt was missing from its predecessor.

While Apple has not officially commented on any of these claims, the latest leaks suggest its upcoming iPhone roadmap may be more active than recent reports implied.

Key Takeaways
  • The iPhone Air 2 may address past criticisms with a redesign and new features.
  • Apple's iPhone roadmap appears more active than recent reports suggested.
  • The introduction of magnetic wireless charging could enhance user experience.
 
 
Apple Inc
