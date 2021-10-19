Right after its flagship festive sale, Flipkart is back with the Big Diwali Sale, offering discounts and offers across categories. One such offer on Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) brings down the price of smartphone down to ₹38,349. Additional bank offer can take the price down even further. There is also a discount on the 128GB version of the Apple smartphone.

Flagship and premium devices from several other makers are also available on the e-commerce platform during the course of this sale. Top offerings from Motorola, Oppo, Vivo and others are also available at a discounted price during the sale.

Here are some of the offers on smartphones available during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale:

Apple iPhone 12 (64GB and 128GB)

The 64GB variant of Apple iPhone 12 is available at ₹53,999, after a discount of ₹11,901 against the original price of ₹65,900. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer of up to ₹15,650 with the smartphone, which can bring down the price further down to ₹38,349 for the 64GB and 44,349 for the ₹128GB.

Bank offers are also available with both versions of the iPhone 12 which can help buyers bag the smartphone for even less. For both versions of the iPhone 12 (64GB), SBI credit card and EMI transactions can get off up to ₹1,500.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

The recently launched Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (128GB) is available with a discount on Flipkart during the Big Diwali Sale. The 6GB RAM variant gets an off of ₹4,500 and is currently available at ₹20,499, whereas the 8GB has a discount of ₹3,000 to get a price of ₹22,999.

Oppo Reno6 5G

The Oppo Reno6 5G (128GB) is selling for ₹29,990 instead of the original price of ₹35,990. There also is an exchange offer of ₹18,650.

The SBI credit card and EMI transactions can get the buyers an additional off of ₹1,500.

Vivo X70 Pro

All three variants of the Vivo X70 Pro - 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB - are available with discounts on Flipkart during the Big Diwali Sale. The they are going for ₹46,990, ₹49,990 and ₹52,990, respectively. The smartphone is also available with an exchange discount of up to ₹17,450.

Buyers can get additional discounts from ₹750 to ₹1,500 with SBI credit card and EMI transactions.

