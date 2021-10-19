Apple iPhone available at 38,349 and less on Flipkart during Big Diwali Sale

The 64GB variant of Apple iPhone 12 is available at ₹53,999, after a discount of ₹11,901 against the original price of ₹65,900. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer of up to ₹15,650 with the smartphone, which can bring down the price further down to ₹38,349 for the 64GB and 44,349 for the ₹128GB.