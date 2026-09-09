Apple iPhone Duo: Passport-size foldable is here - Features, camera, price, availability, pre-order details and more

Apple has introduced the iPhone Duo, its first foldable smartphone, at a launch event led by John Ternus. The new device features both internal and external screens, aiming to create new possibilities with its larger display.

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated9 Sep 2026, 11:53 PM IST
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Apple has introduced the iPhone Duo, its first foldable smartphone, at a launch event led by John Ternus.
Apple has introduced the iPhone Duo, its first foldable smartphone, at a launch event led by John Ternus.

Apple has unveiled its first foldable iPhone, dubbed iPhone Duo, with John Ternus taking the stage to introduce the device at the company’s much-awaited launch event on Wednesday.

The Duo is sized and shaped like a passport, with rounded edges. It opens to a wide horizontal screen that can also be viewed vertically. There is a smaller single screen on the front, when the phone is folded. When open, it is Apple's thinnest phone, the company said.

Speaking about the new device, Ternus noted, "iPhone Duo is unlike any iPhone you've experienced before. It's entirely new and at the same time remarkably familiar. The same size as your passport."

Also Read | Apple Event 2026: iPhone Duo unveiled in biggest overhaul since 2017

“For a device that plays such a central role in your life, a larger display would open up entirely new possibilities,” Ternus said. “We think the best way to achieve that is with a foldable design.”

While Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies have sold folding phones since 2019, the devices have remained a niche among tech enthusiasts. But even with a steep price tag, analyst firms such as International Data Corporation expect Apple will sell every foldable iPhone it can produce and secure a 40% share of the lucrative niche by the end of next year.

Speaking about how iPhone Duo is different from the competitors, Ternus said that other foldables feel like “two phones awkwardly stuck together.”

Check iPhone Duo features here:

  • Apple’s marketing chief Joswiak said that the outer display of the Duo was 90% the screen area of the iPhone 18 Pro, and the inner display is 7.6-inches.
  • iPhone Duo offers up to 24 hours of charge when using both screens equally. Fast charging, up to 50% in around 20 minutes, and up to 5 hours of video playback on the outer display after 5 minutes of charging.
  • iPhone Duo is eSim only across the world. It comes with a separate battery on each side
  • The phone will use a fingerprint sensor built into the side button for unlocking. Its case is made out of titanium.
  • iPhone Duo runs on thesame processor as iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which is A20 Pro.
  • iPhone Duo comes in Star White and Night Sky colour options.
  • iPhone Duo comes with a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR display, 50% larger than iPhone 18 Pro Max, and 80% larger than iPhone 18 Pro. There's a 5.4-inch outer display that, according to Apple, gives you 90% of the iPhone 18 Pro's screen area. Apple Pencil support comes later this year for either display.
  • Apple iPhone Duo hinge holds the screen flat when opened. As Apple says, "It precisely controls opening and closing". When open, Apple calls it "our thinnest iPhone ever"

Check pricing and pre-order:

  • Apple said its iPhone duo will cost $1,999, in line with competitors and lower than much of what Wall Street was expecting.
  • It will hit store shelves on 23 October.

Craig Federighi, senior VP of Software Engineering, said that Apple had redesigned much of its iOS software to take advantage of the two screens, moving buttons and other controls. Users can multitask with two apps at the same time and use Apple’s stylus, the Pencil.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max launched as CEO John Ternus unveils new lineup

“We looked at every aspect of iOS to see how we could make it even more useful on iPhone Duo,” Federighi said.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

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