Apple iPhone Duo: Passport-size foldable is here - Features, camera, price, availability, pre-order details and more

Apple has unveiled its first foldable iPhone, dubbed iPhone Duo, with John Ternus taking the stage to introduce the device at the company’s much-awaited launch event on Wednesday.
The Duo is sized and shaped like a passport, with rounded edges. It opens to a wide horizontal screen that can also be viewed vertically. There is a smaller single screen on the front, when the phone is folded. When open, it is Apple's thinnest phone, the company said.
15% OFF
₹101900₹119900
Get This
Speaking about the new device, Ternus noted, "iPhone Duo is unlike any iPhone you've experienced before. It's entirely new and at the same time remarkably familiar. The same size as your passport."
“For a device that plays such a central role in your life, a larger display would open up entirely new possibilities,” Ternus said. “We think the best way to achieve that is with a foldable design.”
While Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies have sold folding phones since 2019, the devices have remained a niche among tech enthusiasts. But even with a steep price tag, analyst firms such as International Data Corporation expect Apple will sell every foldable iPhone it can produce and secure a 40% share of the lucrative niche by the end of next year.
Speaking about how iPhone Duo is different from the competitors, Ternus said that other foldables feel like “two phones awkwardly stuck together.”
Craig Federighi, senior VP of Software Engineering, said that Apple had redesigned much of its iOS software to take advantage of the two screens, moving buttons and other controls. Users can multitask with two apps at the same time and use Apple’s stylus, the Pencil.
“We looked at every aspect of iOS to see how we could make it even more useful on iPhone Duo,” Federighi said.