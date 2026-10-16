Apple iPhone Duo pre-orders begin in India today: Check prices, storage variants and offers

Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, will open for pre-orders in India at 5:30 PM IST on October 16, 2026. The device was revealed during the company's ‘Surprise and Shine' event on September 9 and will be available for purchase on October 23 via the company's online store, Apple Store stores and select retailers.
The iPhone Duo is priced at ₹299,900 for the 256GB model and supports up to 2TB of storage. Apple's trying to appeal to customers who want a larger-screen smartphone they can fold up to use for movies and multitasking. This sports watch features a 5.4-inch outer display that expands to a 7.6-inch inner display, an A20 Pro chipset, and a dual-camera setup.
Apple has announced the following prices for the iPhone Duo in India:
Apple has announced no-cost EMI for 12 months on eligible purchases. The company is also providing a cashback of up to ₹7,000 on the eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.
Apple Trade In offers benefits of up to ₹81,500 on eligible devices, depending on the device model and condition. Users will also have access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade for three months, if applicable per the offer rules.
Apple has confirmed that pre-orders will begin at 5:30 PM IST on October 16, ahead of the October 23 retail launch. In the run-up to pre-orders, customers will be able to create their desired setup, add accessories and view trade-in and financing details on Apple's site.
The device is also available on Flipkart; its availability and booking status might vary on the Flipkart listing. Buyers should check the respective retailer’s official product page for confirmed pre-order availability and applicable payment offers.
Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.
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