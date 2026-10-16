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Apple iPhone Duo pre-orders begin in India today: Check prices, storage variants and offers

Apple iPhone Duo pre-orders begin in India at 5:30 PM IST on October 16, 2026, with sales starting October 23 at prices from 2,99,900. The foldable smartphone features a 7.6-inch inner display, a 5.4-inch outer screen, the A20 Pro chip and a 48MP dual rear camera system.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published16 Oct 2026, 02:16 PM IST
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The iPhone Duo.
The iPhone Duo.
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Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, will open for pre-orders in India at 5:30 PM IST on October 16, 2026. The device was revealed during the company's ‘Surprise and Shine' event on September 9 and will be available for purchase on October 23 via the company's online store, Apple Store stores and select retailers.

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The iPhone Duo is priced at 299,900 for the 256GB model and supports up to 2TB of storage. Apple's trying to appeal to customers who want a larger-screen smartphone they can fold up to use for movies and multitasking. This sports watch features a 5.4-inch outer display that expands to a 7.6-inch inner display, an A20 Pro chipset, and a dual-camera setup.

Apple iPhone Duo price in India and storage variants

Apple has announced the following prices for the iPhone Duo in India:

  • 256GB: 299,900
  • 512GB: 324,900
  • 1TB: 3,74,900
  • 2TB: 449,900

Apple has announced no-cost EMI for 12 months on eligible purchases. The company is also providing a cashback of up to 7,000 on the eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

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Also Read | Buying the $1,999 iPhone Duo? Here's how much Apple will charge to repair it

Apple Trade In offers benefits of up to 81,500 on eligible devices, depending on the device model and condition. Users will also have access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade for three months, if applicable per the offer rules.

Where to buy the Apple iPhone Duo in India?

Apple has confirmed that pre-orders will begin at 5:30 PM IST on October 16, ahead of the October 23 retail launch. In the run-up to pre-orders, customers will be able to create their desired setup, add accessories and view trade-in and financing details on Apple's site.

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The device is also available on Flipkart; its availability and booking status might vary on the Flipkart listing. Buyers should check the respective retailer’s official product page for confirmed pre-order availability and applicable payment offers.

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About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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