Apple iPhone Duo pre-orders begin in India today: Check prices, storage variants and offers

Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, will open for pre-orders in India at 5:30 PM IST on October 16, 2026. The device was revealed during the company's ‘Surprise and Shine' event on September 9 and will be available for purchase on October 23 via the company's online store, Apple Store stores and select retailers.
The iPhone Duo is priced at ₹299,900 for the 256GB model and supports up to 2TB of storage. Apple's trying to appeal to customers who want a larger-screen smartphone they can fold up to use for movies and multitasking. This sports watch features a 5.4-inch outer display that expands to a 7.6-inch inner display, an A20 Pro chipset, and a dual-camera setup.
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Apple has announced the following prices for the iPhone Duo in India:
Apple has announced no-cost EMI for 12 months on eligible purchases. The company is also providing a cashback of up to ₹7,000 on the eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.
Apple Trade In offers benefits of up to ₹81,500 on eligible devices, depending on the device model and condition. Users will also have access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade for three months, if applicable per the offer rules.
Apple has confirmed that pre-orders will begin at 5:30 PM IST on October 16, ahead of the October 23 retail launch. In the run-up to pre-orders, customers will be able to create their desired setup, add accessories and view trade-in and financing details on Apple's site.
The device is also available on Flipkart; its availability and booking status might vary on the Flipkart listing. Buyers should check the respective retailer’s official product page for confirmed pre-order availability and applicable payment offers.