Apple iPhone Duo's ‘extraordinary’ pre-order frenzy raises stakes for its foldable smartphone debut

Apple Inc.’s first foldable smartphone has reportedly drawn an extraordinary rush of pre-orders, with delivery estimates slipping to the end of January within minutes of orders opening on Friday, raising the stakes for the company’s debut in the foldable phone market.

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Apple said demand for the iPhone Duo had been “nothing short of extraordinary” as customers encountered increasingly long waits for the device, which is scheduled to go on sale on October 23.

“The pre-order demand for iPhone Duo, our first foldable iPhone, has been nothing short of extraordinary. We are working hard to get this revolutionary new product into customers’ hands as quickly as possible, and we will continue accepting orders online,” the company said in a statement, according to Bloomberg.

Customers who accessed Apple’s online store on Friday initially encountered delivery estimates stretching into November. Within minutes, the estimates moved to December and, in some cases, to the end of January, the news outlet reported.

The delays reportedly affected both colour options and every storage configuration, ranging from 256 gigabytes to 2 terabytes, highlighting the strong initial response to Apple’s new device. However, the company did not disclose whether customers who missed the initial pre-order window would be able to purchase the iPhone Duo in stores when it launches.

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iPhone Duo pre-order rush raises stakes for Apple’s foldable bet The initial rush marks a significant moment for Apple as it enters the foldable smartphone segment.

The iPhone Duo is among the first major product launches under Chief Executive Officer John Ternus, who took over the role in September.

The response to the iPhone Duo is particularly notable compared with the September launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Customers who placed orders promptly for those models had a smoother experience, while securing the new foldable proved significantly more difficult, according to Bloomberg.

The delivery delays, however, do not by themselves establish whether Apple is facing production constraints or whether the company had limited inventory available for the initial launch.

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