Apple's Gemini-powered Siri update tipped for February release, says report — Here's what to expect from iOS 26.4

Consumer tech giant Apple is set to take a big step in the artificial intelligence race with a latest Siri update, powered by Google's Gemini AI, expected in the second half of February, according to Bloomberg.

The iOS 26.4 update will run on Apple’s Private Cloud Compute server, leveraging high-end Mac chips for processing, according to another Bloomberg report.

Following the news, Apple shares rose as much as 1.7% to a session high of $250.83. Google parent Alphabet Inc., which is supplying the underlying technology for the project, was up 2.6% to $330.32 as of 2:54 pm in New York, the report added.

Apple's Siri update with Gemini tech: What to expect? The Siri update is likely to include a feature called World Knowledge Answers that will provide users with web-summarised responses, along with citations, to any queries, as per the report. This will function similarly to OpenAI's ChatGPT or Perplexity AI.

Siri will be integrated into all of the company’s core apps, including Mail, Music, Podcasts, TV, Xcode, and Photos, it said.

Further, users will be allowed to activate features with just their voice, i.e., asking Siri to find a photo based on a description of its contents and edit it with specific preferences — like cropping and colour changes. Or a user could ask Siri within the email app to write a message to a friend about upcoming calendar plans, it noted.

The agency's other reports said the iPhone maker is paying Google around $1 billion annually to access the models and may also use it to enhance its existing Apple Intelligence features.

Further, Apple's full vision for its AI evolution includes revamping Siri into the company’s first AI chatbot dubbed “Campos”, in a bid to compete against OpenAI and Google, the Bloomberg report added. A spokesperson for Apple declined to respond to queries on the developments, the report said.

Beyond Siri: Apple sets eyes on AI revamp — What is Campos? Apple's planned Campos chatbot will be embedded deeply in the iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems and replace the current Siri interface, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

reported, citing sources. The report added that Campos is expected to exceed Siri's capabilities, even after the latest update that adds a “chat-like feel” similar to that of ChatGPT, Gemini or Perplexity.

Campos is touted to have both voice and typing modes and will be integrated into Apple's operating systems — iOS 27 and iPadOS 27, both code-named Rave, as well as macOS 27, internally known as Fizz, the report added.

Through software integration, Apple plans for Campos to analyse a user's open windows and on-screen content to suggest actions and commands.

It will also be able to control device features and settings, such as making phone calls, setting timers and launching the camera — similar to how Samsung's AI feature functions.

Internally, Apple is also testing the chatbot technology as a standalone Siri app, similar to the ChatGPT and Gemini options available in the App Store, but this is unlikely to be rolled out soon.

The move is aimed at making inroads in the AI market, where the tech giant has lagged behind peers, amid an underwhelming reception to Apple Intelligence.

Campos is expected sometime later in 2026, sources told Bloomberg, with the unveiling likely in June's Worldwide Developers Conference and rollout in September. (With inputs from Bloomberg)