Apple iPhone notch may not disappear anytime soon: Report

Apple has revealed the dates for the launch of the new iPhone 12. While many of us are still waiting for the new iPhones, leaks seemed to be far ahead with even next year’s iPhones. From all the leaked rumours, we can rest assured that the iPhone notch is here to stay for the upcoming iPhones. However, a new report suggests that even the iPhones that will be launched next year will come with the notch. However, it might be less striking as compared to the iPhone 12 notch.

A popular tipster who has been behind credible leaks before, Ice Universe tweeted a rough sketch of the notch on the iPhone 12 and showed how the iPhone 13 (if Apple decides to name it that) will manage the notch.

A popular tipster who has been behind credible leaks before, Ice Universe tweeted a rough sketch of the notch on the iPhone 12 and showed how the iPhone 13 (if Apple decides to name it that) will manage the notch.

Looking at the rough sketch we can see that the iPhone 13 notch will have a much milder slope. However, it seems that Apple will continue to use the notch to house the front facing camera and its trusted FaceID.

Huawei is another company that uses a technology similar to Apple in terms of face recognition. However, the Chinese manufacturer has used a pill-shaped punch hole to house the facial recognition tech as well as the front-facing snapper.

It is still pretty early for us to speculate the design of the iPhone 13 but the leakster IceUniverse has been popular to make accurate predictions in the past. However, readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Apple recently pushed out invites for its Apple iPhone 12 launch event which will take place on 13 October. The company is expected to launch a wide range of new iPhones which also includes an iPhone 12 Mini. The Mini is expected to feature a 5.4-inch display with a notch form factor similar to the other smartphones in the iPhone 12 series. However, the smaller screen is expected to make it extremely compact compared to the previous designs.

