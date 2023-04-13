Apple triples India iPhone output to $7 billion in China shift3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 10:16 AM IST
- Apple is exploring ways to reduce its reliance on China as tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to escalate. The US company now makes almost 7% of its iPhones in India.
Apple Inc. assembled more than $7 billion of iPhones in India last fiscal year, tripling production in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone arena after accelerating a move beyond China.
