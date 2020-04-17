Apple iPhone SE (2020): All you need to know about the new ‘cheaper’ device

Apple launched the iPhone SE (2020) through press releases and commercials. However, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a big launch for Apple. The phone has been in the rumour mill for the longest time and the launch seems to have come at a time when a lot of people wouldn’t want to spend a fortune on a smartphone.

The iPhone SE (2020) continues with the tradition of the first-generation device which also featured a smaller, more old design with internals that were up to speed. In essence, the iPhone SE (2020) is an iPhone 8 with the latest internals the company can offer at this price point.

Price

The device has been launched in US for $399 (roughly ₹30,700) for the base 64GB variant but the same variant is priced at a much steeper ₹42,500 in India. The much higher price can be attributed to the depreciating rupee and the recent 50% hike in GST on smartphones.

The Indian market is still devoid of any pre-order date. While the price is not particularly cheap for the Indian smartphone market, Apple enthusiasts who still want the latest iPhone chipset and camera without burning a hole in their pocket may go for this device. In terms of specs, the closest Apple device with an A13 Bionic chip will be the iPhone 11 which costs ₹68,300 for the 64GB variant. The

Performance

One of the biggest strengths of the iPhone SE (2020) will be its price to processing power ratio. As mentioned earlier, the phone features an A13 Bionic chip which is the same that is found on the iPhone 11 Max Pro which is priced as high as ₹1,50,000. Apple assures flagship like performance on the iPhone SE (2020).

Design

Right from the strongest point to the what seems like the weakest. The iPhone SE’s design is not only reminiscent of the iPhone 8, that was launched three years back, but its identical. So much so, that the accessories of the former will fit the latter.

The small and compact form factor will be attractive aspect for many iPhone enthusiasts but the 4.7-inch screen is quite small for a market that is spoilt with over 6-inch screens. The bezels of the device also remain the same as iPhone 8. The Touch ID is back with the same haptic feedback which many iPhone users prefer till this day. Apple has used a combination of aluminum and glass for the iPhone SE.

Camera

The iPhone SE (2020) comes with a single camera module on the back. According to Apple, it’s the same main unit found on the latest devices. The phone gets a 12MP wide camera with ƒ/1.8 aperture and digital zoom up to 5x.

Despite the lack of a telephoto lens, the device gets a portrait mode with bokeh and depth control. The device also gets portrait lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono). The camera is also capable of shooting 4K videos at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps. The camera gets optical image stabilization for smoother videos.

