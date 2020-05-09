Apple ’s iPhone SE 2020 was launched last month and the company revealed the Indian prices some time later. However, the company did not mention any specific date for the sale of the device in India owing to the consecutive extensions of lockdowns in the country. Now, a recent report suggests that the company might be ready to reveal the sale date.

According to a report by 91mobiles, a dedicated page on Flipkart for Apple’s iPhone SE 2020 was spotted on the e-tailer’s website. However, it seems the page is not entirely live for right now. Once the device is available on sale, Apple will only be able to sell the device in green and orange zones. So far, the government has not allowed e-commerce activities related to non-essential items in red zones.

The iPhone SE 2020 starts at a price of ₹42,500 in India. The much higher price in comparison to the launch price in the U.S. can be attributed to the depreciating rupee and the recent 50% hike in GST on smartphones.

The iPhone SE (2020) features an A13 Bionic chip which is the same that is found on the iPhone 11 Max Pro. Apple has also assured flagship-like performance on the iPhone SE (2020).

The iPhone SE design is not only reminiscent of the iPhone 8, that was launched three years back, but it’s identical. So much so, that the accessories of the former will fit the latter.

The device gets a 4.7-inch screen which is quite small by market standards but Touch ID is back with the same haptic feedback which many iPhone users prefer till this day.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated