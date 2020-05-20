iPhone SE 2020 will be going on sale for the first time in India today at 12pm. Apple will be selling the new iPhone via Flipkart. The new phone will be selling in three new variants and will come in three colours as well.

Apple has priced the new iPhone starting at ₹42,500 for the base variant with 64GB storage. The higher 128GB variant is priced at ₹47,800 whereas the top variant with 256GB of storage is priced at ₹58,300. The device will be available in black, white and red colours.

Offers

One of the biggest offers available on Flipkart is the HDFC bank cards offer. The buyers who purchase the new Apple iPhone SE 2020 with HDFC Bank credit or debit card can avail a flat discount of up to ₹3,600, bringing the effective price down of the base variant to ₹38,900.

The discount of ₹3,600 is only available for HDFC card owners who either pay with their credit cards (both EMI or Non-EMI options) or debit card (EMI option only). If the buyer purchases the phone using HDFC Bank Debit Card but with the non-EMI option, the applicable discount will be ₹1,500. According to Flipkart, this offer is valid from 20 May, 12:00pm to 30 June 11:59pm.

Apart from HDFC Bank credit and debit card owners, the e-commerce website is also offering a 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Flipkart is also offering a 6-month free trial of Youtube Premium with the purchase of all smartphones & smart TVs.

Specifications

The iPhone SE (2020) features an A13 Bionic chip which is the same that is found on the iPhone 11 Max Pro. Apple has also assured flagship-like performance on the iPhone SE (2020).

The phone gets a single camera lens on the rear panel as well as front panel. However, the device supports 4K video recording through the primary sensor.

The device gets a 4.7-inch True Tone display which is quite small by market standards but Touch ID is back with the same haptic feedback which many iPhone users prefer till this day.

For connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi 6 as well as 4G LTE. The device supports dual SIMbut the second number will have to be used via eSIM.

The iPhone SE design is not only reminiscent of the iPhone 8, that was launched three years back, but it’s identical. So much so, that the accessories of the former will fit the latter.

