Apple iPhone SE 2020 to go on sale in India today: Offers and other details

The discount of ₹3,600 is only available for HDFC card owners who either pay with their credit cards (both EMI or Non-EMI options) or debit card (EMI option only). If the buyer purchases the phone using HDFC Bank Debit Card but with the non-EMI option, the applicable discount will be ₹1,500. According to Flipkart, this offer is valid from 20 May, 12:00pm to 30 June 11:59pm.