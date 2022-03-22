Apple iPhone SE 3 price drops to 28,900 on iStore. Check details

Apple iPhone SE 3 price drops to ₹28,900 on iStore. Check details1 min read . 05:41 PM IST
The third-generation iPhone SE was launched at ₹43,900 for the 64GB variant on 8 March. It is the first 5G smartphone under Apple's ‘affordable’ category
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The third-generation iPhone SE was launched at ₹43,900 for the 64GB variant on 8 March. It is the first 5G smartphone under Apple's ‘affordable’ category
The Apple iPhone SE 2022 can now be purchased at the discounted price of ₹28,900! Yes, you read that right.
The Apple iPhone SE 2022 can now be purchased at the discounted price of ₹28,900! Yes, you read that right.
Apple is offering the 64 GB version of its new phone for ₹28,900 on iStore after the instant discount of ₹2,000 is clubbed with cashback and exchange offers.
Apple is offering the 64 GB version of its new phone for ₹28,900 on iStore after the instant discount of ₹2,000 is clubbed with cashback and exchange offers.
The cashback can be availed on the ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and SBI credit cards and debit cards. Further, an iPhone 8 64 GB can be exchanged on iStore, on the whole taking the discount offer to ₹15,000.
These offers are also valid on the 128 GB and 256 GB variants of the iPhone SE 3.
The third-generation iPhone SE was launched at ₹43,900 for the 64GB variant on 8 March. It is the first 5G smartphone under Apple's ‘affordable’ category.
While this new phone might look the same from the outside as the 2014 iPhone 6 design, however, the internals are much improved.
The phone sports the Apple A15 chipset, the same chipset as on the latest iPhone 13 series, and the fastest smartphone chip to be around. The storage options on the 3rd gen iPhone SE include 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.
Though the hefty bezels at the top and bottom make this phone larger than an iPhone mini, its display size is still 4.7" in diagonal.
This generation of the iPhone SE also has the "toughest glass on a smartphone" (Ceramic Shield) for improved durability. Further, a Touch ID fingerprint reader below the screen is also present.
On the camera side of things, improvements have been made but mostly on the computational photography side as it still has a single 12MP unit without goodies like sensor-shift image stabilization which was part of the 13-series. Also, it has Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!