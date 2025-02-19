Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly all geared up to launch its much-anticipated iPhone SE 4 today, 19 February 2025. While the tech giant has yet to officially confirm the device, numerous leaks and reports strongly indicate that the latest budget-friendly iPhone will be unveiled at the event.

The event, led by Apple CEO Tim Cook, is scheduled to commence at 10 AM PT (11:30 PM IST) from Apple Park in Cupertino, reported NDTV Profit. If launched, the device will likely be streamed live on Apple’s official website, YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app, allowing global audiences to witness the announcements in real time.

Expected Features and upgrades The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to bring a major overhaul to Apple’s SE lineup. Reports suggest that the smartphone could feature a modern design inspired by the iPhone 14, marking a departure from the outdated aesthetics of previous SE models. This means thinner bezels and the introduction of Face ID, aligning it with Apple’s flagship devices.

One of the most significant upgrades is expected in the camera department, with the iPhone SE 4 likely to house a 48MP primary sensor—an enormous leap from the previous 12MP lens. Additionally, the smartphone is tipped to be powered by the A18 chip, the same processor as the upcoming iPhone 16 series, ensuring a performance boost.

Apple may also integrate AI-powered features into the SE 4, making it the most affordable iPhone to support the company’s latest artificial intelligence innovations.

Expected pricing Although Apple has yet to reveal official pricing, leaks suggest the iPhone SE 4 could be priced at around ₹49,000 in India. The company may also announce attractive pre-order offers for early buyers.

Apart from the iPhone SE 4, Apple might also unveil the MacBook Air M4 at today’s event, adding further excitement to its product lineup.