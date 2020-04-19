Apple launched the iPhone SE (2020) past week and it took both iOS and Android fans by surprise. It wasn’t the device that was surprising, thanks to the ton of leaks, but the price point at which it was launched (at least in the US). The device launched at $399 (roughly ₹30,500) in US for the base variant. In India, however, the device starts at ₹42,500. This price difference can be attributed to higher GST and Rupee's depreciating value against the dollar. Now a new report suggests that Apple has more devices up its sleeve and we may soon witness another launch from the Cupertino tech giant.

Jon Prosser, a renowned tech analyst has thrown some light on this new device. Prosser, in a tweet claimed that he’ll soon have some news about the iPhone SE Plus. There’s no further explanation as of yet but it’s possible that the company reveals a bigger version of the iPhone SE Plus.

The new iPhone SE (2020) is almost identical to the iPhone 8 apart from the central positioning of the Apple logo. Considering that Apple discontinued the sale of both iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus post the launch last week, we can assume that there’s a bigger alternative to the iPhone 8 Plus as well. There’s no official teaser regarding the same. So, the reader is advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

If the company decides to launch the iPhone SE Plus, it will feature a dual camera setup in comparison to the single camera on the iPhone SE. The screen will also get an upgrade from 4.7-inch to 5.5-inch. The biggest similarity, however, will be the A13 Bionic chip that also features on the top specked iPhone 11 Pro Max, the company’s flagship.

Apple’s flagship line-up for 2020 was also leaked. Popular YouTuber, EverythingApplePro, managed to get his hands on the CAD renders of the device and went on to print a 3D model of the same. Going by the leaked schematics, the device seems to follow the design language of the iPad Pro that was launched recently.

