Apple iPhone SE Plus launch may get delayed: Report

Apple ’s iPhone SE (2020) made a quiet entrance in the smartphone market but the phone created waves in the industry due to the price point it was launched at. Recent leaks have suggested that Apple is planning to launch another iPhone SE Plus . However, the launch may be running behind schedule.

Popular Apple analyst, Ming Chi Kuo claimed that the iPhone SE Plus launch has been delayed by at least half year. Earlier, the analyst claimed that the bigger iPhone SE Plus will launch in the first half of 2021. However, the analyst has now made a claim that the device is expected to launch in the second half of 2021. Another popular tipster, Jon Prosser claimed the iPhone SE Plus might launch soon but recently changed the estimate for a later date.

According to a report by Mac Rumours, in his note Prosser stated, “We predicted that Apple would launch the new iPhone model in 1H21 in a previous report ("iPhone supply chain to be 2020 top pick in the tech sector; key predictions for new iPhone product mixes in 2020 and 2021 [December 5, 2019]). However, we think that Apple will likely postpone the new model from 1H21 to 2H21."

Details about the iPhone SE Plus are still unclear but it seems the company is trying to setup one year update for the iPhone SE (2020). However, the Plus moniker clearly suggests Apple is planning a bigger device. Recently, the company even stopped selling both iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. If Apple goes with the same hardware strategy as the iPhone SE, the iPhone SE Plus is expected to feature a layout identical to the iPhone 8 Plus to reduce the price of the device. The iPhone SE 2020 has been introduced in India at ₹42,500

