Apple iPhone subscription could arrive soon: Report

According to Mark Gruman’s “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg, Apple is allegedly working on ‘actively testing ‘ the subscription service. Gruman suggests that he still expects this service to launch either later this year or next year.
Apple iPhone subscription bundle could arrive soon, with a package combining hardware and services like Apple One, suggests a report. Reportedly, this hardware subscription would allow users to acquire iPhones and other items from Apple for a monthly fee. Although Apple has made no official statements on this report.
Recently, Apple has launched its latest line of products at the company’s annual event and did not take this opportunity to introduce such a service at the event. A report claims that this kind of service would still make an appearance in the coming weeks.
The alleged subscription was not announced during the iPhone annual event, possibly because it could reduce launch day complexity, since it would be an entirely new way to purchase an iPhone.
Given the expectation of an October event for iPad and Mach launches, there are higher possibilities that Apple could use the presentation as a venue for a subscription launch.
The American technology giant already offers many direct ways to buy its latest flagships, including iPhone Upgrade Program and installment programs like Apple Card. However, the subscription would differ as customers would not just pay a portion of the hardware cost but also for a suite of services on top.
Moreover, Gruman mentioned that Apple One bundles could add in hardware as part of the monthly cost, enabling customers to get core Apple services directly. It is also possible for the technology giant to roll in AppleCare+ as part of the same all-encompassing package.
The prediction of Gruman about subscription launch from Apple sounds similar to the remarks he made in March this year. However, speculations of an all-in-one subscription are actually a few years old, with analysts believing it to be an inevitability for Apple.
