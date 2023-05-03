WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will allow iPhone users to transfer chats from one device to another without iCloud backup. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.9.0.72 update, the new feature is available for some beta testers.

The report also shares a screenshot of the new feature that will be called ‘Transfer Chats to iPhone’. The feature will be available within WhatsApp Settings > Chats. Using this feature, WhatsApp iOS users will be able to transfer their chat history to another iPhone without relying on an iCloud backup.

Once the feature is available, Apple iPhone users will need to download WhatsApp on their new phone, and register on the app with the same phone number. Further, they need to scan the QR code shown on the new phone using the old device in order to transfer their chat history.

The upcoming feature will offer an easier and efficient way to transfer their WhatsApp chat history and media files from one device to another without relying on iCloud. Specifically, the upcoming feature will be helpful when a user can not save chat history to iCloud due to the 5GB free storage limit or they don’t want to upgrade their iCloud storage by paying a certain subscription.

WhatsApp’s new feature for Apple iPhone users is currently under development and is available to some iOS beta testers only. It is likely to have a wider rollout in the coming weeks.

In another news, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new update that will allow users to add a description to forwarded media. The popular instant messaging service, which is owned by Meta, has rolled out a beta version of the update through the Google Play Beta Program. Some beta testers who have installed the update are already able to add descriptions to forwarded images, videos, GIFs, and documents.