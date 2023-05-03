Apple iPhone users may soon be able to transfer WhatsApp chats without iCloud: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 06:09 PM IST
Once the feature is available, Apple iPhone users will need to download WhatsApp on their new phone, and register on the app with the same phone number.
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will allow iPhone users to transfer chats from one device to another without iCloud backup. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.9.0.72 update, the new feature is available for some beta testers.
