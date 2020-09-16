Apple iPhone users to get iOS 14 update starting 16 September

Apple conducted a unique product launch event which was shot at their Apple Park headquarters. The company launched various products including the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE and even new iPad Air as well as the 8th generation of iPad. Apart from the product launches, Apple announced that they will be rolling out the stable version of iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and the latest versions of WatchOS and tvOS.

The new iOS 14 will start rolling out to users from 16 September. The update will be made available via an over the air update. The iOS 14 was first introduced at the WWDC 202 and unlike every year, the new stable version of the OS has been launched ahead of the iPhone launch event.

The launch event of the latest iPhone 12 series has been postponed to a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The new phones are expected to launch next month and Apple might give us a more detailed look at the new iOS 14 during the iPhone event.

iOS 14 features

All iOS versions before iOS 14 have been devoid of an app drawer. All installed applications had to be accommodated on the home screen. With the iOS 14, Apple hasn’t introduced an app drawer in the typical sense, as with Android. However, they will now allow users to categorize all apps in different groups. This page is called App Library. This also lets the user get rid of the extra pages they had to swipe through to get to an app. The user can long-press on the home screen and select the specific pages that they want to see and not check the ones that they don't need.

Apple has also introduced Widgets within home screens that will enable users to get information at a glance. The company claims that the new operating system will also give the user a choice between different sizes of widgets as well as functionality. The OS introduces a new Stacks widget which essentially auto-generated widget that changes according to the usage pattern of the iPhone owner. For instance, at the start of the day, it will show a calendar and later switch to activity tracker when the user hits the gym.

