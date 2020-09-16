Apple iPhone users to get iOS 14 update starting 16 September

All iOS versions before iOS 14 have been devoid of an app drawer. All installed applications had to be accommodated on the home screen. With the iOS 14, Apple hasn’t introduced an app drawer in the typical sense, as with Android. However, they will now allow users to categorize all apps in different groups. This page is called App Library. This also lets the user get rid of the extra pages they had to swipe through to get to an app. The user can long-press on the home screen and select the specific pages that they want to see and not check the ones that they don't need.