Apple iPhones are renowned for their strong security features. However, according to a recent article by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), criminals have found a way to exploit Apple's recovery key mechanism, causing users to be locked out of their accounts. The WSJ report cites the example of Greg Frasca, a 46-year-old who had his iPhone 14 Pro stolen by thieves at a Chicago bar.

The thieves intended to drain Frasca's bank account and prevent him from remotely locating the iPhone. To achieve this, they changed Frasca's Apple ID password using his passcode and activated the "recovery key" in Apple's security system, rendering his account inaccessible.

Notably, The Wall Street Journal report highlights the risk that other iPhone users may also face of being permanently locked out of their accounts. However, there are measures you can take to protect yourself from the potential fallout of a stolen iPhone. It is crucial to implement safety precautions to safeguard your account. Here are some steps you can take to protect yourself from this threat.

Create a custom alphanumeric code for your iPhone

To protect your iPhone from potential theft, it is recommended to enable biometric security features like Face ID or Touch ID if your device supports them. This will help you avoid entering your passcode in public, reducing the risk of it being observed by someone else. However, if you must use a passcode, opt for an alphanumeric one instead of a four- or six-digit numeric code. Although numeric passcodes are easier to remember, alphanumeric codes provide stronger security as they combine letters and numbers, making them harder for thieves to guess or crack.

Use screen time password

According to the report, you can enhance the security of your Apple ID by setting up a Screen Time Password as an extra layer of protection. The only drawback is that you will have to enter this password each time you make changes to your Apple ID, which may be inconvenient. However, the additional security benefit is worth the inconvenience. Here are the steps to set up a Screen Time Password:

Open the Settings app and select Screen Time. Scroll down and set a passcode. Turn on Content & Privacy Restrictions. Under Allow Changes, select Account Changes, and choose Don't Allow.

By following these steps, you can protect your Apple ID from unauthorized modifications and keep your sensitive information safe.

Turn off control center access from the lock screen

Disabling Control Center access on the lock screen can prevent thieves from accessing Airplane mode, which can be used to disable location tracking and other security features. With Control Center access disabled, you may be able to track the thief's movements and locate your stolen iPhone. This can help you recover your device and prevent unauthorized access to your data.

Add a recovery contact

To add an extra layer of security for your iPhone and increase your chances of recovering a lost device, you can set up a Recovery Contact. This is a trusted friend or family member whose devices are authorized to receive a recovery code for your lost iPhone. To set up a Recovery Contact, follow these steps:

Open Settings and tap on your name. Select Password & Security, then choose Account Recovery. Tap on Add Recovery Contact and select a trusted contact from your list of contacts.

By setting up a Recovery Contact, you can increase the chances of locating your lost iPhone and protect your sensitive information from unauthorized access.

Keep your phone locked when not in use

One of the most basic but essential habits to protect your iPhone from theft is to keep it locked whenever it is not in use. By doing so, you can prevent thieves from directly accessing your iPhone and its sensitive data. Make sure to use a strong passcode or biometric authentication feature like Face ID or Touch ID to secure your device. This simple practice can go a long way in keeping your iPhone and your data safe.