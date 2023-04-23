Create a custom alphanumeric code for your iPhone

To protect your iPhone from potential theft, it is recommended to enable biometric security features like Face ID or Touch ID if your device supports them. This will help you avoid entering your passcode in public, reducing the risk of it being observed by someone else. However, if you must use a passcode, opt for an alphanumeric one instead of a four- or six-digit numeric code. Although numeric passcodes are easier to remember, alphanumeric codes provide stronger security as they combine letters and numbers, making them harder for thieves to guess or crack.