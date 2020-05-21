Apple has started rolling out the iOS 13.5 update to users and it includes two new additional features that have been made necessary due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Apple has managed to find a way around the problem of using FaceID while using masks.

Since many governments across the globe are making it mandatory to wear face masks while venturing out, the feature was much awaited as many iPhone users prefer FaceID over other unlocking methods. The lack of another biometric verification also made it tough for users to unlock their phones immediately.

Earlier, iPhone users wearing a mask would have to wait for the phone to first try to ID your face and only then provide the option of entering the passcode. With the new update, Apple has created a shortcut on the screen to enter the passcode immediately. This shortcut will appear as soon as you swipe up to unlock the device. There'll be no need to wait for the FaceID to attempt unlocking unsuccessfully.

Another major feature that has been introduced in the new update is the inclusion of Apple and Google's new API for exposure notification. This new update will allow apps released by agencies to verify if the user may have been in close proximity who has been diagnosed with Covid-19. The new API will remain inactive till the time the user installs one of the agency applications.

Apart from these two new features, Apple has also included a change in Group FaceTime. Earlier, participants in a FaceTime Group call were arranged by detecting speech and altering the size of their chat window. With iOS 13.5, users will get the option to turn this feature off.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated