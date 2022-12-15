Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Apple iPhones get JioTrue 5G support: Here are the eligible devices

Apple iPhones get JioTrue 5G support: Here are the eligible devices

1 min read . 11:13 AM ISTLivemint, Edited By Neha Saini
Eligible Apple iPhones will get Jio 5G starting today

  • Users of Apple iPhone 12 and above on the Jio network will be eligible to get Jio Welcome Offer along with truly unlimited 5G data at no extra cost.

JioTrue 5G is now rolling out to Apple iPhones. Announced by Reliance Jio, the eligible iPhone devices will get the latest network support in the country starting today. Users of Apple iPhone 12 and above on the Jio network will be eligible to get Jio Welcome Offer along with truly unlimited 5G data at no extra cost.

List of Apple iPhones getting JioTrue 5G

The list includes:

- Apple iPhone 12 Mini

- Apple iPhone 12

- Apple iPhone 12 Pro

- Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

- Apple iPhone 13 Mini

- Apple iPhone 13

- Apple iPhone 13 Pro

- Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

- Apple iPhone SE 2022 (3rd gen)

- Apple iPhone 14

- Apple iPhone 14 Plus

- Apple iPhone 14 Pro

- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

How to start using JioTrue 5G on iPhones

Step 1- Go to Settings on your iPhone

Step 2 - Tap on General, then tap on Software update to update your device to the latest version of iOS – iOS 16.2. Your phone will reboot once the software is installed

Step 3 - Now, go to Settings app on your iPhone again

Step 4- Tap on General and then tap on About. If prompted follow the steps to update to the latest carrier settings

Step 5- To start using Jio 5G, go to Settings > Mobile Data > Voice & Data

Step 6- Here select 5G AUTO as well as 5G Standalone ON

Step 7 - Next, go to Settings > Battery and turn off Low Power Mode

Jio has announced a Welcome Offer for its eligible users to connect and enjoy the latest 5G connectivity for free. To avail the Jio welcome offer, users must have a Jio 5G-network enabled smart device. He/she should be living in Jio 5G-network coverage area. Additionally, the user must use an active Jio valid plan of 239 or higher for prepaid and all postpaid services to run the Jio welcome 5G.

The offer is currently available in the selected cities that includes Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and five other cities. As part of the offer, the telco is giving its customers unlimited 5g data with up to 1gbps speed.

