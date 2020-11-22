Apple iPhones, iPads may soon get support for Xbox Series X, Series S controller

Earlier, Apple and Microsoft have worked on support for the Xbox Elite 2 controller and the Xbox Adaptive Controller to iOS 14

Microsoft and Apple are working to provide support for the consoles that come with the next generation of the Xbox console. While the companies have come together before to introduce for support of other consoles, it does take a substantial amount of time for the support to reach iOS devices.

A report by The Verge has claimed that Apple and Microsoft may soon provide support for the Xbox Series X and Series S controllers on iPhones and iPads. Currently, the new controllers are not officially supported in iOS or iPadOS. However, Apple said, "Microsoft and Apple are working together to bring compatibility for the Xbox Series X controller to customers in a future update."

Earlier, Apple and Microsoft have worked on support for the Xbox Elite 2 controller and the Xbox Adaptive Controller to iOS 14. A thing to note, however, the support debuted nearly a year after the Elite 2's release. This gives us a very wide range of time for when to expect support for the controllers of the latest Xbox Series X and Series S.

Apple is also expected to launch support for Sony’s PlayStation 5’s Dualsense controller as well. A report by Apple Insider has suggested that the support might arrive soon. However, Apple has not mentioned any plans to be working with Sony on this venture.