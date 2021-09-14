The Cupertino-based tech giant is offering huge discounts on its iPhone 12 series smartphones for its customers in India.
Ahead of the probable launch of the Apple iPhone 13 series during its event titled 'California Streaming' on Tuesday, the Cupertino-based tech giant is offering huge discounts on its iPhone 12 series smartphones for its customers in India.
The Apple Event on September 14 will also see the launch of the Apple Watch 7 Series, and an upgrade on AirPods.
Walmart-owned Indian e-giant Flipkart is now offering discounts on iPhone 12 series. The three variants of the iPhone 12 Pro Max -128GB, 256GB and 512GB - can be now be bought for ₹1,25,900, ₹1,35,900, and ₹1,55,900.
The iPhone 12 mini 128GB is available for ₹64,999, down from the usual price of ₹74,900, a discount of ₹9,901. The 64GB variant of the phone is available for ₹59,999, down from the usual price of 69,900. You can grab the 256GB variant for ₹74,999.
Flipkart is also offering 64GB variant of Apple iPhone 11 Pro at 79,999, down 24%.
An exchange offer of up to ₹15,000 is available on all iPhones.