Ahead of the probable launch of the Apple iPhone 13 series during its event titled 'California Streaming' on Tuesday, the Cupertino-based tech giant is offering huge discounts on its iPhone 12 series smartphones for its customers in India.

The Apple Event on September 14 will also see the launch of the Apple Watch 7 Series, and an upgrade on AirPods.

Flipkart offers huge discounts

Walmart-owned Indian e-giant Flipkart is now offering discounts on iPhone 12 series. The three variants of the iPhone 12 Pro Max -128GB, 256GB and 512GB - can be now be bought for ₹1,25,900, ₹1,35,900, and ₹1,55,900.

The iPhone 12 mini 128GB is available for ₹64,999, down from the usual price of ₹74,900, a discount of ₹9,901. The 64GB variant of the phone is available for ₹59,999, down from the usual price of 69,900. You can grab the 256GB variant for ₹74,999.

Flipkart is also offering 64GB variant of Apple iPhone 11 Pro at 79,999, down 24%.

An exchange offer of up to ₹15,000 is available on all iPhones.

Amazon offers huge discounts

Amazon is offering the iPhone 12 Pro Max (Pacific Blue) with the 128GB and 256GB storage variants at ₹1,15,900 and ₹1,25,900, respectively. The iPhones are being offered at a flat discount of ₹14,000.

The Graphite 256GB iPhone 12 Pro Max is on sale for ₹1,29,900. 512GB models in Gold (limited stock) and Pacific Blue colours are available with a ₹4,000 discount from the original price of ₹1,59,900.

An exchange offer of up to ₹14,200 is available on all iPhones.

