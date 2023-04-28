Apple iPhones stolen by delivery executive; replaces 10 mobiles with dummies on his way to delivery in Gurugram1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 09:08 AM IST
- An e-commerce delivery executive in India allegedly replaced 10 Apple iPhones with fake phones during a delivery. An FIR has been filed against the accused, who is currently on the run.
On Thursday, police reported that a delivery executive working for an e-commerce firm stole 10 Apple iPhones by swapping them with fake phones during the delivery process. According to the complaint filed by Ravi, the station in-charge of Matrix Finance Solution, the package containing the iPhones and an AirPods was delivered to the customer's address by the accused delivery executive Lalit on March 27.
