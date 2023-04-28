On Thursday, police reported that a delivery executive working for an e-commerce firm stole 10 Apple iPhones by swapping them with fake phones during the delivery process. According to the complaint filed by Ravi, the station in-charge of Matrix Finance Solution, the package containing the iPhones and an AirPods was delivered to the customer's address by the accused delivery executive Lalit on March 27.

As per the complaint filed by Ravi, the station in-charge of Matrix Finance Solution, the accused delivery executive Lalit, who stole 10 Apple iPhones by replacing them with fake ones during delivery, did not deliver the package to the customer. Instead, he gave the replica iPhones to his brother Manoj, who deposited them back to the company on the pretext that the customer could not be contacted.

Upon noticing some discrepancies with the packaging, the delivery company became suspicious and decided to inspect the parcel. To their dismay, they found counterfeit phones inside, leading them to believe that foul play was involved, according to the police.

The customer, who did not receive the original package, had no choice but to cancel their order, the authorities revealed.

On Wednesday, the Bilaspur police station registered an FIR against Lalit under sections 420 (cheating) and 408 (criminal breach of trust by employee) of the Indian Penal Code, the authorities disclosed.

The authorities are currently making efforts to apprehend the accused, who is currently on the run, according to their statement.

(With inputs from PTI)