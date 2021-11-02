Apple is planning to introduce a new feature to iPhones which will allows the device to call first responders for help in case of a car accident. While the Cupertino tech giant has not confirmed the development yet, but the feature could arrive by next year, reports suggest.

The crash detection feature will be rolled out for iPhones and Apple Watches, which will use sensors built into these devices to track sudden spike in g-force, indicating impact.

Apple already has a fall detection feature available with its smartwatches that call the authorities for help if the wearer does not respond to the notification enquiring if they are unhurt. The company has also added a feature to iOS 15 this year to assess the walking steadiness of users.

Apple might choose to change the rollout date for its crash detection feature or might even scrap the project, reported Wall Street Journal citing persons familiar with the development.

OnStar, a subsidiary of General Motors that provides navigation and emergency services, et al., has been offering an automatic crash response for vehicles since 1996. The crash detection feature on Apple devices could take a similar route.

Apple has been testing its crash-detection algorithm in the past year through data shared anonymously from iPhone and Apple Watch users, WSJ reported. It is not clear how Apple users are sharing information with the company so it can test this feature. As part of these tests, Apple devices have already detected more than 10 million suspected vehicle impacts, more than 50,000 of which included a call to 911.

Meanwhile, Apple has been using 911 call data to improve the accuracy of its crash-detection algorithm, since an emergency call associated with a suspected impact gives Apple more confidence that it is indeed a car crash, according to the documents, the report added.

