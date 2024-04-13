Apple is making it easier to self-repair your iPhone. Here's how it works
Apple updates repair policy to allow the use of used genuine parts in iPhone repairs for better functionality and security. The company defends the 'parts pairing' process to ensure quality and prevent issues with Face ID and Touch ID.
Apple is finally making it easier to repair your iPhones by allowing customers and third-party service providers to utilise used Apple parts in repairs. The Cupertino-based tech giant says the new process will help maintain user privacy, security and safety, while offering customers more options and increasing product longevity.