Apple is reportedly working on an ultra-affordable Macbook in a bid to fulfil the needs of the education sector and take on Google's Chromebook. Reportedly, the new model will be priced significantly lower than the existing models by the Cupertino-based company.

According to a DigiTimes report, Apple will launch a new product line for its low-cost existing MacBook Air and Pro models. The external appearance of the laptop could still use a metal casing but made out of different materials.

The report notes that unit price of mechanical components of the laptop will be lower which will allow it to be more affordably priced, aiming at the education market and putting it in competition to the Chromebooks.

However, the new laptop could be launched in second half of 2024 since major Apple suppliers like Quanta Computer and Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) have not shown any sign of related activity yet.

The DigiTimes report notes that Chromebooks have gained traction in the education sector, taking the shipments to 33.5 million units in 2021 compared to 13.9 million units in 2019.

However, a 9to5Mac report claims that it would be a monumental task for Apple to compete with the Chromebooks given that a typical Macbook costs around the $999 price point compared to the $200 price range for Chromebooks.

Moreover, the report notes that an entire Google services and Chromebooks infrastructure has come up in the education sector preventing entry of other competing OS like Mac or Windows.

