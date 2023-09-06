Apple is planning to launch ultra-low-cost Chromebook competitor laptop in 2024, claims report1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 11:27 AM IST
Apple is reportedly developing a low-cost MacBook to compete with Google's Chromebook in the education sector. The new model will be priced significantly lower than existing MacBooks and may launch in the second half of 2024.
Apple is reportedly working on an ultra-affordable Macbook in a bid to fulfil the needs of the education sector and take on Google's Chromebook. Reportedly, the new model will be priced significantly lower than the existing models by the Cupertino-based company.
