Apple isn’t priced for a recession

As a result, Apple may not be as immune to a sharp global downturn as many seem to think. Analysts currently expect Apple’s revenue to be flat year over year in the June-ending quarter, mostly as a result of the restrictive Covid lockdowns in China that affected both production and demand for the company’s devices. But that is expected to be short-lived; Wall Street projects Apple will return to growth in the rest of this calendar year and next. Morgan Stanley, however, warned last week that 55% of high-income respondents in its most recent consumer survey expect to cut back spending on electronics in the next six months because of inflation. The broker warned that Wall Street’s estimates for Apple “still need to come down" even as it retains a buy rating on the stock. Unless, of course, Apple finally has that car ready to roll.