The recent ban on TikTok in the United States has led to significant developments, including an unusual move by Apple, which issued a support document addressing the app’s removal. This rare step highlights the extraordinary nature of the situation, with the app going completely dark rather than merely ceasing updates or downloads.

Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg journalist, noted this unprecedented action in a post on X. “Apple posted a support document on the TikTok ban. Have never seen one of these before for an app removal. But then again this is all pretty unprecedented. All this for a 48-hour ban,” Gurman stated.

Apple’s support document also outlines the impact on other ByteDance apps, including Marvel Snap, Lemon8, and CapCut. It clarifies that while existing installations will remain functional, users cannot redownload the apps if deleted or restored. Additionally, in-app purchases and subscriptions are currently disabled.

For visitors to the United States, ByteDance apps are also inaccessible within the country’s borders, though functionality resumes upon leaving.

TikTok itself acknowledged the significance of the incoming administration, reassuring users in a message that President Trump intends to collaborate on a solution to reinstate the app.

With the potential for a swift resolution, TikTok’s absence may prove to be only a temporary disruption.

Meanwhile, US tennis star Coco Gauff has also expressed disappointment over the US TikTok ban following her victory at the Australian Open, where she defeated Belinda Bencic to reach the women’s singles quarter-finals.

The popular app was removed from US app stores on Saturday before a federal ban came into effect. Gauff, with over 750,000 followers on TikTok, revealed her reliance on the platform as a pre-match escape, saying the ban might now "force her to read books more."